The hottest catwalk beauty trends of 2016

Models wore bold black lipstick at the Fenty x Puma show. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 22 ― What were the catwalk beauty trends that shaped the beauty scene in 2016?

Goth-lips

The trend for “glam-Goth” made its first appearance during the Autumn/Winter 2016 shows, with Rihanna kicking things off in New York with her Fenty x Puma show, where models wore bold black lipstick. Marc Jacobs followed suit, as did Dior, Louis Vuitton and Vivienne Westwood in Paris. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift brought the look off the catwalks and on to the red carpet at the MET Gala in May, and a softer version of the trend was still going strong in July, when Jean Paul Gaultier opted for a shiny dark brown lip during Haute Couture Week.

1980s revival

2016 belonged to the 80s, which saw a huge revival in all the major fashion capitals. Bright eyeshadows ruled the runways, often matched up to an equally vibrant lip colour for added impact, such as during Kenzo and Paule Ka's Spring/Summer 2017 shows. The season also saw Louis Vuitton and Cividini brush vibrant blue and red eyeshadow right up to the browbone, while neons were key at the Haute Couture shows in July, with Atelier Versace painting bold stripe of shimmering blue across the lids in a winged shape.

Lip service

For those who didn't take to the Gothic theme, there were plenty of other options to choose from when it came to lipstick ― not least of all glitter. Fendi and Maison Margiela went full-on disco for its Autumn/Winter 2017 with a glittery metallic lipstick, while Acne and Fenty x Puma took things down a notch with holographic lip colours that shimmered between different hues for an edgier take on the trend. ― AFP-Relaxnews