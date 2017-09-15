The hottest beauty trends from New York Fashion Week

Kate Upton sports barely-there makeup at Michael Kors. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 15 — New York Fashion Week is wrapping up for this season, but it has left us with plenty of creative beauty ideas to try out. We break down three of the biggest catwalk trends from the city’s Spring/Summer 2018 shows.

Sophisticated

It is no secret that New York does ‘minimalist makeup’ better than any of the other fashion cities — every season its catwalks are full of sleek, groomed, grown-up power looks that convey elegance and sophistication. This season was no different, but the designers added subtle quirks into the mix. At Prabal Gurung, the models wore their (almost) bare faces with gelled-back hair for an urban edge, while Monse added tiny flicks of eyeliner that resembled crows’ feet. At Michael Kors, it was a slightly messy bun that added depth to the look, and for Baja East the focus was on ultra-modern glossy skin.

Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2017. — Reuters picColourful eyes

There was hardly a smoky eye in sight all week — instead, the focus was on neon hues or bold shades for a fun look that really stood out. Philipp Plein created a fairytale-like look for some of the models at his show, using lots of shimmer and pastel eye shadows, while Snow Xue Gao’s show featured thick stripes of bold white colour that made for a graphic aesthetic. Delpozo opted for a neon orange stripe over the eyelids, and Tadashi Shoji channelled the Eighties with rings of bright blue.

The flick

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fashion week without someone putting a twist on the cat eye, and this season’s looks came courtesy of Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Carolina Herrera. While Ford went all-out Sixties with chunky black liner that flicked out at the sides, Jacobs’ models sported a much more fluid, lynx-like look that saw the whole eye outlined with kohl. Herrera’s makeup artists put a softer spin on things, delicately outlining the eyes with black before smudging the look slightly. — AFP-Relaxnews