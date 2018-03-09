The hottest beauty collaboration is on the way, courtesy of Madonna and Kim Kardashian

Madonna dropped hints on Instagram of a secret beauty collaboration with Kim Kardashian. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 9 — Look out, world — Madonna and Kim Kardashian have a secret beauty collaboration in the works.

Yes, the Queen of Pop and the reality TV trailblazer are cooking up something big via their respective beauty brands, MDNA Skin and KKW Beauty.

Both women announced the news by uploading a mysterious video to their respective Instagram accounts that sees the duo walking together in a backstage location, with their backs to the camera. On her KKW Beauty account, Kardashian captioned the film: “Coming soon. #MDNAMEETSKKW,” while Madonna dropped a few extra hints, adding the hashtags “#thermalwaters” and “#reinventyourself.”

Earlier this week, both women took to the stage together for a Q&A panel in Los Angeles, discussing their beauty entreprises. And there was certainly a lot to talk about — Madonna has reinvented herself as something of a beauty guru following the launch of her MDNA Skin brand in the US last September (the label has been on sale in Japan since 2014), making waves with a series of quirky social media posts documenting her often unorthodox approach to staying beautiful. Meanwhile, Kardashian spent most of 2017 shaking up the cosmetics industry with the launch of two new brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, each of which has amassed both huge sales and social media followings and turned her into a major entrepreneurial force within the industry.

With Madonna specialising in magnetic clay masks and Kardashian’s beauty offerings including contour sticks and dazzling highlighter glosses, we can only imagine what this collaboration will look like. Stay tuned. — AFP-Relaxnews