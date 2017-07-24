The health hazards of blue-green algal blooms explained (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 24 — Authorities across the United States are issuing advisories to the public after several bodies of water were found to have dangerous levels of toxic blue-green algae.

The Centre for Earth and Environmental Science at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis reports that blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can be found in any body of water, where warm temperatures and excessive phosphorous and nitrogen may cause it to reproduce explosively, creating “blooms”.

Most blooms are harmless, but certain cyanobacteria species can produce toxins capable of damaging the central nervous system and the liver.

Those swimming or ingesting water with algal blooms have been known to experience skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Children and small animals are especially at risk of being harmed by the bacteria. Their smaller body size means they can be affected with a smaller amount of toxins, compared to a full-sized adult, according to the North Carolina Health and Human Services.

As a result, the public has been cautioned to avoid any contact with contaminated waters. — Reuters

Blue-green algae or cyanobacteria can be found in any body of water, where warm temperatures and excessive phosphorous and nitrogen may cause it to reproduce explosively, creating ‘blooms’. — Reuters pic