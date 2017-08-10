The Great American Eclipse may cause massive energy loss (VIDEO)

Solar eclipse sunglasses are pictured in Los Angeles, California August 8, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Aug 10 — Millions of US homes may see a loss of power during the eclipse on Aug. 21.

The astronomical event may cause a loss in solar energy production enough to power some 7 million homes, reports Bloomberg.

According to US government data, California provides 40 per cent of the solar energy in the US. The state will see its solar power generation capacity reduced by 70 per cent between 9:02am and 11:54am local time on the day of the eclipse. The loss will also vary across the rest of the US.

To fill the power gap during this time, solar reliant grids may turn to natural gas plants and hydro plants for energy, reports Vox. — Reuters