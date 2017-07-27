The enduring appeal of the flip-flop

Brazilian Havaianas flip-flops are displayed at a store in Sao Paulo July 18, 2017. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 27 ― During the summer vacation season, Relaxnews is looking at the origin, history and evolution of iconic seasonal apparel that men and/or women will be packing before heading off to seaside destinations. Flip-flops are high up on the list of vacation essentials to slip into a suitcase. Today, these simple rubber sandals are available in a wide variety of styles, colors and designs.

Origins

Flips-flops ― sometimes called thongs ― are one of the oldest types of shoe ever to be sold. In fact, the humble flip-flop is several thousand years old, dating back to the age of the pharohs in Egypt, when they were often made from papyrus. This made the shoe much more rigid and less comfortable than current models. Flip-flop sandals were worn by members of the highest social classes.

Success

Comprising a simple sole and a Y-shaped strap passing between the first and second toes, flip-flops arrived in Europe in the 1960s-1970s. They quickly gained popularity thanks to the hippie movement, as well as the growth of mass tourism to seaside locations.

Flip-flops are now worn all around the world, although the shoe doesn’t always serve the same purpose. While Europeans mostly wear them in summer, in other countries, such as Brazil, the flip-flop is an everyday footwear staple and an affordable option for favela dwellers. In fact, two of the most popular flip-flop brands originate from Brazil: Havaianas and Ipanema.

Flip-flops today

Flip-flops are still as popular as ever. Although espadrilles have found their way into many vacationers’ luggage in recent years, flip-flops are still the star of the summer ― especially on the beach ― both for men and women. Whether black, fluorescent, iridescent or metallic, flip-flops are now available in a multitude of colors, sometimes with fun prints or crazy motifs, and with features like flowers, shells and sparkling diamante. While the classic flip-flop ― generally made from rubber ― is still the most popular model, new styles also exist, with mini heels, adjustable straps or ankle straps, for example. In other words, the success of the flip-flop doesn’t look likely to wane anytime soon. That said, the pool slide is a red-hot rival in the fashion world, taking the runways by storm for the spring/summer 2018 season .... and worn with socks!

As worn by...

Models and fashion icons are more often seen in stilettos or sneakers than in flip-flops. Even at the beach, stars are often snapped barefoot. Some, however, wear their flip-flops with pride, such as Alessandra Ambrosio, who shared a recent shot of herself in a stylish pair of thongs. Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris in December, Lais Oliveira showed that top models sometimes slip on their flip-flops for fittings and makeup sessions when getting ready for the runway. ― AFP-Relaxnews