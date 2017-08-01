The dolls of Japan, now in Penang

Dolls displayed at The Dolls of Japan exhibition. ― Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — Delicately crafted and exquisitely dressed, intricately carved and vividly painted, small and big, Japan’s dolls have intrigued those who visited the country for many years.

In a showcase of Japan’s rich doll-making heritage, “The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayer, Embodiments of Love” is now on exhibit in Penang at the state museum and gallery on Macalister Road.

The Creative Kokeshi dolls collection. The exhibit of 70 dolls is a showcase of Japan’s traditional dolls, which were used for various purposes and functions, not only as mere playthings for children.

The use of these delicate figurines have been central to the Japanese culture for over 13,000 years, known as ningyō in Japanese, which means “human form”.

The traditional Japanese dolls were used for national celebrations, spiritual rites, medical applications, theatrical performances, diplomatic favours and supplication ceremonies.

The Dolls of Japan exhibition at the Penang State Museum. For example, during Hina Matsuri or the Dolls Festival on March 3 each year, families with young daughters will celebrate it by putting up sets of dolls. At the very top of this display will always be a pair of hina male and female dolls or Imperial dolls dressed as the Emperor and Empress as a sign of the family’s prayer for their young daughters’ happiness.

For the boys, during Tango no Sekku (or Flag Festival) held on May 5 each year, the families will display miniature samurai warriors complete in armour and costumes to offer up a prayer for their young sons to grow up strong and healthy.

The Dolls of Japan exhibition features different types of dolls from different regions which are used for different purposes. In the exhibition, dolls from different regions are displayed with its distinctively different features. Kyoto dolls or Kyo Ningyo features intricate embroidery on the costumes while the Hakata Ningyo are clay dolls made in the Hakata area of Kyushu and are beautifully painted with vibrant colours.

Then there is the popular Kokeshi Ningyo, the traditional wooden dolls known for its simplicity and brilliant colours. There are two types of kokeshi, the traditional and the creative.

The ningyo dolls displayed at The Dolls of Japan exhibition are those used for various purposes and functions, not only as mere playthings for children. Traditional Kokeshi dolls are made in the northeast regions and are usually classified according to the location where they are made, for example, the Naruko series or the Tsuchiyu series. Each series differ according to the master who made them.

The creative kokeshi dolls are handicrafts by modern artists and after World War II, these dolls continue to be crafted using original techniques of engraving and baking to become unique works of art.

There are 70 dolls on display at The Dolls of Japan exhibition. The “Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayer, Embodiments of Love” is organised by The Japan Foundation, Kuala Lumpur in cooperation with the Penang State Museum.

The exhibition, which is until August 30, is open to public and admission is free.

Penang State Museum

57, Macalister Road,

George Town, Penang

Time: 9am — 5pm daily except for public holidays.

For more information, visit www.jfkl.org.my or contact the Japan Foundation Kuala Lumpur at 03 2284 6228.

There are also dolls created by modern craftsmen such as this Hatsu Sekku by Yoshiko Hara.