The couple that eats together stays together: Tasty Thai wedding shoot goes viral

Thai couple Max and Mint share their love — and their love of food — in a series of charming wedding photos. — Picture via Facebook.com/SanitNitigultanonBANGKOK, Dec 23 — The question that must bug every good wedding photographer is: In an apparently blissful world of sunrise shots and dreamy glances, how do you make sure that you give your clients something more than the same old, same old?

This was the dilemma faced by Thai photographer Sanit Nitigultanon when engaged by a couple only known as Max and Mint for their wedding shoot.

Max and Mint eat their way through Bangkok for their wedding photos. — Picture via Facebook.com/SanitNitigultanonHe told the BBC that he asked his clients the usual questions in an attempt to find out more about them, but they didn’t divulge anything special about themselves — until they revealed their mutual love for eating.

“I asked the couple if there was anything special about them, but they said all they liked to do was go around and eat,” recalled Nitigultanon to the BBC.

“So the first thing that came to mind was going to all their favourite restaurants.”

The couple sampled everything from chicken rice to egg noodles in the one day they spent travelling around Bangkok in search of food. — Picture via Facebook.com/SanitNitigultanonThe result is a charming set of pictures that shows the couple sampling everything from chicken rice to egg noodles in the one day across the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The couple’s food-filled escapades have been a huge social media hit. — Picture via Facebook.com/SanitNitigultanonAnd perhaps unlike other brides, 27-year-old Mint told the BBC that she was more than happy to chomp down for her wedding photos instead of worrying about her weight.

“All my friends told me that I have to lose lots of weight before my pre-wedding photoshoot,” she was quoted as saying.

“But I thought, why do I have to change into someone that I am not? I’m just going to be myself and have fun with it.”

Photographer SanitNitigultanon is known for his creative wedding photos. — Picture via Facebook.com/SanitNitigultanonPredictably, reaction to the photographs have been huge, with the album receiving some 31,000 likes on Facebook, according to the BBC.

To see Max and Mint’s album in full, click here.