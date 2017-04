The coming storm of climate change (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 20 — Hurricanes, droughts, and other extreme weather raise the question: Was that related to global warming?

This short video looks at what scientists call climate attribution studies, which gauge how big an influence humanity may have had on weather. Hint: a lot. — Bloomberg

A storm system moving across the United States is pictured in this NASA handout satellite photo taken December 22, 2013. — Reuters pic