The Chloé ‘Love Story’ continues with ‘Eau Sensuelle’

Clemence Poesy is the face of ‘Love Story Eau Sensuelle’ in a campaign shot on the banks of the River Seine by Inez and Vinoodh. — Pictures by Chloe via AFPPARIS, Jan 11 — Chloé has revealed a new facet of its “Love Story” women’s fragrance, created in 2014. More feminine and sensual than ever, the “Love Story Eau Sensuelle” Eau de Parfum is due out in February from Chloé stockists.

A new love story is unfolding for the Chloé woman, revealing her power of seduction and romanticism with “Love Story Eau Sensuelle.” This latest women’s scent brings a new interpretation of orange blossom, the signature ingredient of the “Love Story” collection.

A sensual scent

Developed by perfumers Anne Flipo, who created the two first “Love Story” fragrances, and Domitille Bertier, who notably crafted Viktor & Rolf’s “Flowerbomb,” this new scent brings out the sensual side of orange blossom.

“Love Story Eau Sensuelle” (US$105) pairs the signature ingredient of the “Love Story” collection with sunny notes of heliotrope. This is lifted by a velvety and slightly milky sandalwood accord.

The romance of a Paris sunset

“Love Story” bottle designs are inspired by padlocks. These symbols of love and commitment were attached in their thousands to the French capital’s Pont des Arts bridge, bearing witness to all kinds of love stories. The lovelock-inspired metal and glass bottle offers a glimpse of the pink blush and coral undertone of the “Love Story Eau Sensuelle” fragrance, evoking the Parisian sunset.

Clémence Poésy, the face of the “Love Story” collection since its creation, returns to front “Eau Sensuelle” in a campaign shot on the banks of the River Seine by Inez & Vinoodh. The French actress is as natural as ever, revealing an unwittingly seductive side against the backdrop of a Paris sunset. — AFP-Relaxnews

Chloe’s ‘Love Story Eau Sensuelle’.