The charitable campaigns being championed by beauty brands this fall

Tarte Cosmetics on Instagram. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 29 — Multiple cosmetics brands in the industry have been fusing beauty and social consciousness recently to promote charitable initiatives. So what areas are they trying to make a difference in?

Cyberbullying

Online bullying has been in the spotlight recently, and US brand Tarte Cosmetics has been tackling the problem via its #kissandmakeup initiative, which it first unveiled back in February. On August 25 the company teamed up with the anti-bullying organisation the Tyler Clementi Foundation to promote kindness on social media with a new US-wide positive selfie campaign. As a result, thousands of Instagram users applied a fresh coat of lipstick, kissed their hands and posed for the camera, including a compliment to a friend in their posts alongside the hashtag #kissandmakeup. For each selfie posted, Tarte made a donation to the Tyler Clementi Foundation, and gave one lucky follower the chance to win a lifetime’s supply of products. The official “Kiss and Makeup Day” might be over, but beauty fans are still taking part and helping to spread the positivity.

Education

Bioré Skincare is getting serious about two things this fall — clearing up your pores before heading back to school, and helping disadvantaged young women to get an education. The brand is marking the launch of its new “Limited Edition Deep Cleansing Pore Strips” by joining forces with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation campaign that aims to raise awareness and funds for programs that help adolescent girls in need. Bioré is donating 200 bicycles to the charity’s SchoolCycle initiative, which provides bicycles to girls in developing countries, enabling them to travel to school. Alongside actress and Brand Ambassador Shay Mitchell, Bioré is encouraging customers to support the cause by uploading pore strip selfies to Snapchat and Instagram with the hashtag #MakePeaceWithYourPores, tagging @Bioreus and @girlupcampaign. The skincare brand isn’t the only one supporting this initiative — Demi Lovato’s newest athleisure collection for Fabletics is also championing the program.

Loving out loud

Earlier this month, NYX Professional Makeup released its brand new “Luv Out Loud” lipstick collection, featuring lip hues with names such as “Brave”, “Confident”, “Extraordinary” and “Fearless”. To mark the launch, NYX is holding a social media competition by the same name that will give one fan the chance to donate US$10,000 (RM42,685) to a charity of their choice. Contestants have until August 31 to take part by uploading a one-minute video to Instagram in which they share how they “luv out loud” and why their favourite charity should claim the prize. — AFP-Relaxnews