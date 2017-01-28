The buildings of 2017: 7 futuristic architectural designs reaching completion

King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture in Saudi Arabia is a 100,000 square metre development.— AFP picPARIS, Jan 29 — Looking ahead to the future, what architecture will be dictating skylines and impacting cityscapes around the world in 2017?

The following constructions have foreseen completion dates in 2017, but these dates are subject to change.

Apple Campus 2, California, USA

Possibly the most anticipated construction of today, the new “spaceship” Apple campus in Cupertino, California is approaching its final stages, set for completion in early 2017. First announced by Steve Jobs in 2006, and designed by Foster + Partners, the 176-acre “Campus 2” will become the company’s new headquarters, housing around 12,000 employees.

Agora Garden Tower, Taipei, Taiwan

Inspired by the twisting strands of DNA and covered with greenery, the Agora Garden Tower in Taipei was designed by the Paris-based agency Vincent Callebaut Architectes. The residential complex, slated for completion in September 2017, will stand 20 storeys tall, with a 90 degree twist achieved through a 4.5° turn per floor as the building rises.

Astana Expo City 2017, Astana, Kazakhstan

As part of the ex-Soviet nation’s ambitions, this “futuristic megaproject ... will showcase global energy efficiency but also promote the Central Asian nation’s push to modernize and raise its worldwide profile” according to architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG). Builders are in the final stages of the construction of around 30 buildings for the World Expo 2017, scheduled to take place between June 10 and September 10.

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

Designed by architects at snøhetta, Dhahran’s future Center for World Culture is a 100,000 square metre development that includes an auditorium, cinema, library, exhibition hall, museum, and archive. The futuristic design is inspired by Saudi Arabia’s rock formations, with facades covered in geometric lines of stainless steel tubing.

Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE

The first of its kind, this innovative museum, whose motto is “See the future, create the future,” will exhibit and produce the inventions of tomorrow. Even the construction uses the most advanced technology, with major sections produced using three-dimensional printing techniques. Completion is expected in 2017, with doors opening to the public in 2018.

The Scalpel, London, UK

Joining London’s rising financial district, the 190m-tall “Scalpel” skyscraper is slicing through the City’s skyline. The sharp, angular tower, designed by architects at Kohn Pedersen Fox, acts as a visual counterpart to its neighbor the “Cheesegrater,” sloping backwards so as not to impose on the view of St Paul’s Cathedral from Fleet Street.

Wuhan Greenland Centre, Wuhan, China

Another AS+GG design, the Wuhan Greenland Centre skyscraper resembles a smooth, three-cornered bullet, or space rocket, dominating the Chinese city of Wuhan. At over 630 meters tall, the aerodynamic “ecotower” will be China’s tallest building. — AFP-Relaxnews