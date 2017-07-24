The best face masks for every skin type

Diane Kruger in the Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment — Picture courtesy of Diane Kruger / InstagramNEW YORK, July 24 — The beauty world is a hotbed of innovation, with new and unusual products appearing on the shelves every day. Recently it seems that much of the industry’s attention has been focused on face masks, and as a result these pampering products are more effective than ever. Read on to find the one to suit your needs.

For fighting fine lines… Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment

This limited-edition version of Glamglow’s Gravitymud Firming Treatment is a part of an unlikely collaboration with videogame company Sega and comes in the fabulous bright blue shade of Sonic the Hedgehog. Crazy colour aside, the peel-off mask is packed with hyaluronic acid and red algae extract to plump skin and soften the appearance of fine lines.

(www.glamglow.com, US$19, RM81)

For oily skin… L’Oreal Pure Clay Purify & Mattify Mask

Designed to re-energise the skin for a healthier complexion, this clay-based mask is infused with eucalyptus to absorb excess oil and to tighten pores without drying. This mask can be used in combination with the other products in L’Oreal’s Pure Clay range to address various skin concerns at the same time.

(www.lorealparisusa.com, US$12.99)

For dry skin… Fresh Rose Face Mask

This fragrant gel mask is infused with real rose petals, as well as soothing cucumber extract and aloe vera for a cooling, calming effect. Gentle enough to use every day, this hydrating mask is particularly effective when used as part of your morning routine to smooth and brighten the skin before make-up.

(www.fresh.com, US$62)

For tired skin… The Body Shop Chinese Ginseng and Rice Clarifying Polishing Mask

This creamy, scrub-like mask contains ginseng extract from China, which is known for its energy-boosting properties. Promising to even out skin tone, as well as brightening and refining the skin, the mask is designed to minimise pores and reduce imperfections.

(www.thebodyshop.com, US$28)

For city dwellers… Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart Double Action Peel Off Mask

Antioxidants are key when it comes to protecting the skin against pollution and other environmental irritants, and this peel-off mask is full of them. Additionally, the mask contains tree mushroom extract, a natural astringent designed to reduce visible pores, as well as polymers to lift away dead skin, oil and grime.

(www.elizabetharden.com, US$78). — AFP-Relaxnews