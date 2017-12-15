The beauty trends that shaped 2017

Alicia Keys incorporated the neon trend into her hairstyle, kickstarting a separate movement. — Picture via Instagram/aliciakeysNEW YORK, Dec 15 — Did you buy any unicorn-themed makeup in 2017? Or rock glitter on your face? We take a look at some of the makeup trends that took hold over the course of this year.

Neon

Neon makeup saw a revival in 2017, with technicolour eyeshadow hues making a statement at fashion shows for Marni, Valentino, Chanel and many more brands. L’Oreal Paris and nail brand Sinful Colours both debuted a series of brightly coloured mascaras this year, while Korean fashion design duo Steve J. & Yoni P.’s collaboration for MAC Cosmetics was a riot of vivid colour. Alicia Keys even incorporated the trend into her hairstyle, kickstarting a separate movement.

Shimmery, sparkly makeup was a huge hit — both on the catwalk, where brands such as Topshop, Maison Margiela, Thom Browne and Anna Sui embraced it. — Picture via Instagram/TopshopGlitter

Shimmery, sparkly makeup was a huge hit — both on the catwalk, where brands such as Topshop, Maison Margiela, Thom Browne and Anna Sui embraced it, and on the red carpet, where stars including Vanessa Hudgens and Cara Delevingne led the way. The trend even made its way into skincare, with GlamGlow and Too Faced both dreaming up glitter face masks for disco-lovers.



Paris Hilton’s uniquely formulated rose water spray, called Unicorn Mist in a limited edition glass bottle. — Picture courtesy of Hilton Lifestyle/PRNewsfotoUnicorns

Unicorn-themed cosmetics formed one of the biggest beauty trends of 2017, with consumers lapping up candy-coloured, holographic or magical-themed products from haircare to makeup. Major launches included a Tarte Cosmetics ‘Magic Wands Brush Set’, a ‘Unicorn Mist’ facial spray from Paris Hilton, and a limited-edition ‘Unicorn Pearl’ lipstick from Bite Beauty. Too Faced also announced the launch of a whole new unicorn-inspired collection, ‘Life’s A Festival,’ for February 2018, so it looks as though the craze is here to stay.

Shiny skin

A dewy, glossy complexion became one of the most-coveted accessories of the year, thanks to catwalk beauty looks from Christopher Kane, Fenty Puma by Rihanna and Y/Project, to name just a few. The trend was boosted by the K-beauty craze for ‘glass skin’, as well as high-profile highlighter launches from Kim Kardashian, Nars x Christopher Kane, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.



Fenty Beauty Gloss Balm. — Picture courtesy of Kendo / PR NewswireLip gloss

Faces were shinier, then, but so were lips — thanks to the resurgence of glossy lip colours. Rihanna, as ever, was at the forefront of the trend, making a ‘Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminiser’ a standout product from her ‘Fenty Beauty’ launch, but similarly high-shine products came thick and fast, courtesy of a ‘Moschino x Sephora’ collection and a new ‘Rouge Coco Gloss’ from Chanel, fronted by Lily-Rose Depp. — AFP-Relaxnews