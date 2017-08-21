The beauty influencers making waves this fall

NEW YORK, Aug 21 — All the biggest makeup brands are succumbing one by one to the temptation of collaborating with the hottest online beauty influencers to boost their star count, and August has been full of surprise announcements. Here are three influencers to keep an eye on this fall.
Nikkie de Jager
Dutch makeup artist and influencer Nikkie de Jager sent her 8.1 million Instagram followers into a spin last week when she announced her upcoming project with Maybelline. The social media star, who also boasts more than seven million subscribers to her YouTube channel NikkieTutorials, has been lined up to host Maybelline’s upcoming series ‘I Make Up Like This’ on the online video platform. The 10-part series will give 10 up-and-coming US makeup talents the chance to share the camera with de Jager, and will air in October on Maybelline’s YouTube channel.
🍭I'm SO excited to reveal my @jouercosmetics x #jeffreestar COLLAB!!!!!!!!!!!! 😍 Introducing the LIP TOPPER™ shade "Sweet Tooth" - a glitter pink fantasy perfect when worn alone OR on top of ANY lipstick!!! 🌸 retail price: $16.00 🍭launching 8/26/17 @ 10AM PST You will be able to use code JSTAR at check on the Jouer website for a discount!!! #jouercosmetics #sweettooth #jouerxjeffree 💦🍬 REMINDER: all of my profits earned will be donated to the @lalgbtcenter!!! 👌🏼 Photo: @brandonlundby Makeup: @lipsticknick_ Hair: @davedscissorhands
Jeffree Star
It has been a big summer for cosmetics entrepreneur Jeffree Star, who has over five million subscribers on YouTube and another five million on Instagram. Last week, the controversial creative unveiled a packaging collaboration with Benefit that saw him feature on a limited-edition version of the brand’s ‘Roller Lash’ mascara. The product launched on August 17, and is available on sephora.com and in Sephora stores across the US.
it's my birthday!!! finally the big 3-0 is here and I can't think of a better day to announce the biggest project of my career to date. I've been keeping a little secret for the past few months 🙈 but it's FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you 💖 I'm so glad that all of the awareness we've created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!! This is literally one of my dreams! And it couldn't have happened without all of you ❤️ This is what happens when you stand your ground and believe in your message and keep your supporters number one at all costs. I'm so happy that Jerrod and Too Faced trust me with this initiative. best birthday EVAAAA 🙌🏾 time to CELEBRATE
Jackie Aina
Beauty vlogger Jackie Aina has been a passionate advocate for stripping the beauty industry of prejudice since she first launched her YouTube channel, which now counts over 1.5 million subscribers. So, it makes perfect sense that the influencer is joining forces with Too Faced to help the brand expand its ‘Born This Way’ foundation line. The star will assist the brand in creating darker hues of the foundation to suit a wider range of skin tones. Though a release date for the new products has yet to be announced, Aina has promised on Instagram that they will be available in the “near future”. Keep your eyes peeled. — AFP-Relaxnews