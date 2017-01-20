That was hairy! Paris wax museum plays catchup with Trump dummy

A technician combs the hair of a waxwork of US President-elect Donald Trump at the Musee Grevin in Paris, France, January 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 20 — A Paris wax museum unveiled a Donald Trump effigy with real human hair yesterday, having being caught off guard with a half-ready figure of Hillary Clinton when he won the US presidential election in November.

The Grevin museum went into overdrive to produce its wax lookalike of Trump for an appearance on the eve of today’s White House handover.

Unlike the Trump dummy who has just taken up residence at London’s Madame Tussauds, the Parisian version uses human rather than yak hair to reproduce his distinctive coiffure.

“It was hard to get the right colour,” Grevin spokeswoman Veronique Berecz said.

“It had to be put in one by one but it’s natural. It allows us to wash his hair.” — Reuters