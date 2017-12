Test run for New York’s dropping of iconic New Year ball (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 31 — Organisers in New York City conducted a test run yesterday of the iconic ball that will be used to celebrate the beginning of a new year.

The 12,000-pound ball was aglow with thousands of lights at it ascended the 130-foot pole at Times Square, NBC reported.

More than a million spectators are expected to brave frigid temperatures at Times Square to ring in the New Year. — Reuters Flipping the switch at the roof of One Times Square building during the New Year's Eve Ball test in New York December 30, 2017. — Reuters pic