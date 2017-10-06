Technicolour eyes are one of spring’s most wearable beauty trends

Bold strokes of eyeshadow at Missoni. — AFP pixPARIS, Oct 6 — Forget the cat eye, makeup on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks was geared towards vibrant, splashy beauty looks created with flashy colours.

There was a strong trend for pastels, but there was nothing delicate about the look. The colours were painted onto the eyelids in thick stripes, creating chunky, colourful flicks at Missoni, where the palette included minty greens and deep turquoises.

There was a minimalist, highbrow look at Snow Xue Gao, where frosty white stripes were embellished with a bright dot on the lower eyelids, while the look was super summery at Novis, thanks to a healthy dusting of sunshine yellow eyeshadow.

A colourful eye look at Vivienne Westwood. At Marni the models sported a bold, graphic look created using brighter shades at the inner eye and darker, contrasting colours at the outer corner, applied in angular stripes for a contemporary result, while Vivienne Westwood got even more abstract, creating splashes of rich colour in eye patch-like shapes.

There were softer ways to wear the trend though, as illustrated by Tadashi Shoji, who channelled the Eighties by adorning the model’s eyes with soft rings of bright blue, and by Chromat, who used neon eyeshadow sparingly but effectively, just dotted at the inner corner of the eye.

Rosy eye makeup at Valentino. Topshop opted for wearable jewel tones of emerald and amethyst, and Delpozo focused on neon orange liner, blending it out over the eyelids to a soft coral hue, but the real winner was Valentino, where the pink glittery eyeshadow seeped into a rosy blusher, for a high-voltage look that was both romantic and dramatic. — AFP-Relaxnews