Tangyuan-making event at Ipoh mall

Several types of glutinous rice balls (tangyuan) which were prepared by 17 Chinese non-governmental organisations who participated in the glutinous rice balls making event at the Aeon Big Falim. — Pictures by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 10 — The Perak Chinese Assembly Hall and the Perak Non-Islamic Affair Department held a glutinous rice balls (tangyuan) making event here today ahead of the Winter Solstice Festival celebration.

Around 17 Chinese non-governmental organisations participated in the event at Aeon Big Falim to display the traditional dessert and to teach the public how to make the glutinous rice balls.

Visitors to the shopping complex could taste more than 25 types of glutinous rice balls that came in different flavours and colours.

One of the many types of tangyuan on display.They also experienced rolling the tangyuan with their hands and got a glimpse of how the food was prepared.

Perak Kwang Tung Association (Women Section) assistant chair Chan Choy Foong, who has been making the glutinous rice balls since she was young, said that the dessert was a must-have item for the Winter Solstice Festival, or also known as Dongzhi Festival.

“The food symbolise our tradition and back in the days all the families will prepare their own version of glutinous rice balls.

“However, the common one is the white coloured glutinous rice ball which is made of white rice flour and water and served in sweet ginger syrup,” she told Malay Mail.

Colourful tangyuan at the event in Ipoh.Chan said she and her team had prepared five types of glutinous rice balls for the event.

“Our glutinous rice balls were made of Asian pigeonwings flower, pandan, pumpkin, longan and purple yam,” she said.

Another participant, Choong May Tung, 40, the president of Perak United Chinese Ladies Fellowship, said that making glutinous rice balls was a simple process.

“Most of the people are buying the pre-made glutinous rice ball nowadays as they don’t know how to make it.

“It is actually an easy process and can be done within 15 minutes. The cooking process only requires the rice flour to be mixed with water and preferred flavour, before rolling it into a ball and boil,” she said.

Choong said her signature version of the treat was served with Kam Yong style chicken dish instead of syrup.

One of the many tangyuan dishes at the event.Perak state executive councillor for non-Islamic affairs Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said that the objective of the event was to promote the Chinese tradition to the younger generation.

“Most of the younger generation has forgotten the true meaning behind this festival and they think the glutinous rice ball is a just another type of food.

“By having this event, people would know and understand the history of this dessert and the festival,” he said.

State Executive Councillor for Non-Islamic Affairs Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (blue) together with Perak Chinese Assembly Hall vice president Ho Siew Weng (red) testing the glutinous rice balls.— Picture by Farhan Najib