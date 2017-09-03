Takos: A modern take on embroidery

Estee Low posing with a Takos tote bag that’s embroidered to look like her. – Pictures By Choo Choy May and courtesy of TakosKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 —Embroidery may sound like something Grandma does during her free time but Estee Low is giving sewing a cool look with her brand Takos.

The 27-year-old freelance designer started embroidering tote bags and pouches last December, turning her adorable designs into reality through stitches. From mustard yellow (her favourite colour) eggs to tasteful, miniature designs on different items, the products under the Takos brand can be best described as modern and kitschy.

This self-portrait embroidered tote bag is popular among customersBefore stitching the design, Estee would draw on paper first. As she became more confident, she would draw on the tote bag before embroidering.

The self-taught embroiderer starting sewing since she was young. She also learned a trick or two from her grandmother who lives near Tanjung Malim. Although Takos is a passion project, Estee plans to focus solely on Takos one day.

Estee’s work is influenced by nature and things that she likes“As I come from a design background, I always wanted to have my own brand one day. I thought about it for a long time but did not act until now,” said Estee.

The first design she embroidered was on a tote bag. She sources the materials such as the tote bags and pouches overseas but come September, she will release new products that are designed by her and manufactured locally.

Care for some embroidered flowers dangling from your ears?This will include a sling bag with embroidery details. Once you purchase a Takos product, you can personalise it with your name or anything you prefer for a small fee.

Previously Estee even personalised the designs but these days, she allows Takos to have a more uniform and distinct design look.

Coin pouches are also part of Takos’ collectionAll of Takos’ designs are things that Estee likes such as eggs, Nature, flowers and so on. Colours that she uses are mainly mustard yellow, white, navy blue and red.

“The main designs that I like are more to a minimal style,” said Estee. Takos is a big change from what Estee used to do which is multimedia design. Each product takes a lot of time to make, especially her jewellery range which is also fashioned out of thread!

Featuring embroidered bulbous flowers in soft colours, the jewellery line includes earrings and brooches. They come in either stud forms or dangly ones so there’s variety to choose from.

Mustard yellow is Estee’s favourite colour so it’s always present in most of her productsSo far, her best-sellers are the pouches and the tote bags. “The best-selling design for the pouch is the egg,” said Estee.

Estee says that she will spontaneously start sewing whenever she has a new idea. Even the name Takos is an idea that came to her out of the blue. “Actually, Takos does not have any meaning to it. One day I just thought of this name. I just use this name because Takos is very easy to remember and I have the ‘feel’ for this name. It just suddenly popped up in my mind.”

In April this year, Takos had the opportunity to collaborate with graphic designer Valen Lim to release a limited Lucky Mahjong tote bag collection. The series featured different designs of mahjong tiles with contemporary and playful elements.

Embroidered brooches add a touch of playfulness to a simple outfitTakos also took part in a workshop conducted at B’Nottee Studio for Valentine’s Day. The event which was a collaboration with Hanabi Flowers saw Estee teaching participants how to sew a hand-stitched embroidered napkin used to wrap a bouquet of flowers.

Estee hopes that in the future, people will associate Takos with her signature embroidery and minimalist handmade products. As the brand is still very new to the market, Estee uses Facebook, Instagram and Pinkoi to promote and sell her products.

Estee also participates in art markets at least once a month. She says that she gets more sales through art markets compared to selling online. “People prefer to feel it in real life.”

A ‘family portrait’ of Takos products, handmade by Estee herself (left). The white version of this tote bag is a best-seller and Estee’s first design (right)In September, she will be in Singapore for the Public Garden art market. It’s the second time she will be participating in the market. You can also shop for her items at ilaika Select Store in Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya. “I sell the small badge

for RM12 and the most expensive item I have now is RM88 which is a bag. Everything is less than RM100,” says Estee. The bag is made of denim material and it is priced higher because of the complex embroidery design.

Get a piece of Takos by checking out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/takos.store/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/takos.store/