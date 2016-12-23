Taiwan’s Christmas market offers present the size of a tower block

TAIPEI, Dec 23 — Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block.

Thanks to a high-powered digital projector, 5,239 square metres of the side of a high-rise building gets wrapped in colorful paper and ribbon, and animated characters dressed as Santa wave to shoppers who flock from all over Taiwan to the New Taipei City Christmas market.

Another projection features virtual fireworks and there is also a 36 metre-high digital Christmas tree with its own kaleidoscope of changing colours.

“I think that the projection wall is pretty cool,” said Cheng Yu-cheng, visiting from his home town of Taichung. — AFP