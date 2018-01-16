TAG Heuer unveils the Connected Modular 41 in Geneva (VIDEO)

GENEVA, Jan 16 — The Swiss manufacturer of luxury accessories TAG Heuer, is presenting the latest addition to its smartwatch collection, the Connected Modular 41, at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, which runs January 15-19.

Last year the company released the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45, an elegant Swiss Made premium watch combined with the latest technology from Silicon Valley.

The Connected Modular 41 is similar in many ways but, as with all things new, it comes with a few added bonuses, such as being more powerful but less expensive than the Connected Modular 45, and it has a slightly sharper screen.

Then there is the more obvious difference, the size, hence the name “41” (41mm) and “45” (45mm). The new TAG Heuer is designed for smaller wrists.

TAG Heuer's Connected Modular 41 — Picture courtesy of TAG HeuerBoth watches are made in collaboration with Android Wear and Intel, therefore running on Android Wear operating system. They can also be customised with a wide variety of straps (including nine new options), lugs and bezels.

Some options will set you back quite a bit, especially if you opt for the diamonds. The screen is scratch resistant curved sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective treatment and the watch can go up to 100 metres underwater.

The screen is AMOLED (326ppi vs. 287ppi) and the Connected Modular 41 offers a somewhat higher max brightness, 350 nits. And with just a few clicks you can revert back to a Calibre 5 three-hand mechanical module for a more traditional look.

The watch comes with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, therefore double the amount of last year's version. It has an NFC sensor, enabling contactless payment via Android Pay.

The starting price for the latest TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41 is US$1200 (RM4,763), that's US$350 cheaper than the basic Connected Modular 45. To buy and customise a TAG Heuer connected watch, visit their website. — AFP-Relaxnews