Tag Heuer launches a large-scale exhibition in 10 cities around the world

Tag Heuer to exhibit epoch-making models in 10 cities around the world from September 16 to 30. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 29 — Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer has announced the launch, on September 16, of the “Heuer Globetrotter” exhibition which is to be held in 10 stores in cities all over the world: Paris, Geneva, Munich, Venice, Singapore Tokyo, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Miami. Each of the ten simultaneous exhibitions will be marked by a theme that is specific to the city where it is held, and all of the exhibitions will be curated in close collaboration with local collectors.

No fewer than 400 vintage time pieces, sourced from Tag Heuer’s museum in La Chau-de-Fonds, the Swiss town where the company is based, will go on show in the 10 stores participating in the exhibition. For each city, Tag Heuer has chosen a specific theme, presenting a part of its extensive history, which has been marked by innovation, collaboration, sport, and, of course, creativity.

Enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public will have an opportunity to discover the watchmaker’s heritage and its epoch-making timepieces. From pocket watches to dashboard-inspired wristwatches, including the Heuer Monaco worn by Steve McQueen in the film Le Mans. And let’s not forget the Mikrograph, the first stopwatch to record hundredths of a second, which was created in 1916.

An important aspect of the exhibition will be the role played by TagHeuer collectors. Along with watches from the brand’s museum, each of the stores will display a selection of 20 pieces chosen by a local collector and sourced from collectors in the region.

Paris to Tokyo via Miami

In Paris, the theme of the exhibition, which is set to run from September 16-30, will be “Classic Heuers”. On display will be a selection of timeless models from the Carrera to the Monaco, including the iconic Autavia. The Tag Heuer shop at 104 on the world-famous Champs-Élysées, will provide the venue for the Paris part of the show.

Geneva is to host an exhibition on “Great Inventions”, Munich will dedicate its show to “Military Watches”, Venice will focus on “Driving and Timing”, Dubai will celebrate “Sailing and Diving”, Singapore will look back on “Formula One”, Hong Kong will display “Automobiles Pilots”, Sydney will exhibit on Multi-sports”, Tokyo will examine “Design throughout history” while Miami will present “Design.” — AFP-Relaxnews