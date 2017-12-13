TAG Heuer designs a limited-edition watch for Bella Hadid

The TAG Heuer ‘Link Lady Bella Hadid’ watch. — Picture courtesy of TAG HeuerLA CHAUX-DE-FONDS (Switzerland), Dec 13 — A global ambassador for the luxury watch brand since early 2017, Bella Hadid now has a watch designed by TAG Heuer in her honour. This Link Lady watch — the Swiss watchmaker’s most feminine model—is a limited-edition creation with just 500 editions.

The world-famous model, who turns everything she touches into gold and enjoys unfailing popularity among Generation Y, has become an icon of the luxury world in just a few years. From haute couture and ready-to-wear clothing to sportswear, jewellery and watches, no ground is left uncovered by Bella Hadid.

The model, then aged just 20 years old, was named a TAG Heuer ambassador back in February. That partnership has been consolidated in December 2017 with a special limited-edition watch designed for the American fashion star.

TAG Heuer has designed a watch for Bella Hadid. — AFP picTAG Heuer picked the ultimate ladies’ model, the Link Lady watch, as the basis for this limited edition. The “Link Lady Bella Hadid” is made entirely from matte black ceramic for a robust and modern finish. It has a black mother-of-pearl dial and a black flange with a 60 seconds/minute scale.

For a feminine and refined touch, the dial features 12 diamonds and the bezel is set with 48 diamonds. On the reverse, the watch features Bella Hadid’s signature.

The “Link Lady Bella Hadid” has a quartz movement with hours, minutes and seconds functions, and a date window at three o’clock. This special edition comes with the now famous Link strap, ensuring comfort and flexibility. It is a limited edition watch with just 500 editions. — AFP-Relaxnews