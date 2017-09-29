Taco Bell top? Fast food chain teams up with Forever 21 on clothing line

Taco Bell is collaborating with Forever 21 for a limited-edition clothing collection. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 29 — Taco Bell is making its first foray into the fashion industry, via a new collaboration with Forever 21.

The fast food chain is teaming up with the retailer on a limited-edition clothing collection for both women and men. According to a press release, the collection will feature tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women, alongside a sweatshirt, hoodie and anorak jacket for men. The pieces, which have been inspired by “iconic graphics”, will come in a varied and vibrant colour selection.

The Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection will be unveiled in Los Angeles on October 10, before hitting the shelves in select Forever 21 stores and at www.forever21.com a day later.

“We often think of Taco Bell as ‘the fast fashion of food’, given how we continuously introduce innovative limited edition products that everyone can enjoy, so when it came to our first-ever retail collaboration, we knew our partner had to be the leader in actual fast fashion,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell Corp.

Making the leap from fast food to the fashion and beauty industry has become something of a rite of passage for restaurant chains over the past few years. Earlier this year, McDonald’s launched a limited-edition “Big Mac” fashion line, while last year, KFC exploited its “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan to offer Hong Kong clients two nail varnishes designed to taste like its chicken recipes for “Original” and “Hot and Spicy”. Burger King also got into the act back in 2015, releasing a “Flame-Grilled Fragrance” designed to imitate the meaty aroma of the chain’s Whopper Burger for customers in Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews