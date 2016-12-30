Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Sydney’s NYE fireworks to honour Bowie and Prince

Friday December 30, 2016
07:13 PM GMT+8

Fireworks explode off the Sydney Opera House at midnight, ushering in the new year, in Sydney January 1, 2014. ― Reuters picFireworks explode off the Sydney Opera House at midnight, ushering in the new year, in Sydney January 1, 2014. ― Reuters picSYDNEY, Dec 30 ― This year in Sydney, Australia, the annual firework display at midnight on New Year’s Eve will pay tribute to some of the entertainment industry’s legends that passed away this year, such as Prince, David Bowie and Gene Wilder.

The popular New Year’s Eve event is set to be bigger than ever, with seven barges in Sydney Harbour acting as platforms for the detonation of fireworks and pyrotechnics for a twelve-minute show. The spectacle will be accompanied by a soundtrack featuring music from Bowie and Prince as part of a tribute to their careers. Local media have also reported that organisers are hoping to “make it rain purple.”

As per tradition, at the end of the show the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be illuminated by an as-yet-unknown neon symbol. Previous years have seen an eye, a pair of lips and a light bulb. ― AFP-Relaxnews

