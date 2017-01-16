‘Swan Lake’ ballet inspires new Repetto fragrance

Marion Barbeau in the new Repetto 'Le Ballet Blanc' campaign, shot by Sophie Delaporte. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 16 — Repetto has presented a light and delicate new fragrance inspired by Tchaikovsky's “Swan Lake” ballet. “Le Ballet Blanc” is due out from January 30 from Repetto stockists.

The grace and unique beauty of Princess Odette, who turns into a swan in Tchaikovsky's classic four-act ballet, is captured in “Le Ballet Blanc,” a new scent from Repetto.

This delicate floral, fruity and musky scent reveals a new facet of the Repetto woman. Developed by perfumers Juliette Karagueuzoglou (Yves Saint Laurent “L'Homme Ultime”), Nicolas Beaulieu (Clinique “Aromatics in White”) and Sophie Labbé (Bulgari “Jasmin Noir”), the fragrance seeks to evoke the lightness of a feather.

“Le Ballet Blanc” opens with top notes of blackberry and mandarin zest, revealing a heart of peony and Arabian jasmine with sweet, honeyed facets. Base notes of white musk and gray amber ensure an ethereal overtone.

This new scent wraps the rich, enrobing warmth of white musk around a sweet, fruity heart — like the wings of a swan surrounding a juicy blackberry, explains Juliette Karagueuzoglou.

The bottle keeps the same round shape as other Repetto scents. This is adorned with two frosted wings with white and gold details for the new fragrance. A ribbon around the neck of the bottle nods to the cinched waist of a dancer.

Repetto is accompanying the fragrance with a new campaign, showcasing “Le Ballet Blanc” as well as the brand's other iconic fragrances. Sébastien Bertaud, a dancer at the Paris Opera Ballet, worked with Repetto's teams to create a ballet for the dancer Marion Barbeau, whose grace and elegance were captured by photographer Sophie Delaporte.

Repetto “Le Ballet Blanc” will be available from January 30 from Repetto stockists. — AFP-Relaxnews