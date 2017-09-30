Surrealist painter Magritte’s hometown marks anniversary with exhibitions, beer

Magritte, ‘The Discovery of Fire,’ for ‘Magritte, Broodthaers & Contemporary Art’ at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Belgium. ― AFP pixBRUSSELS, Sept 30 ― This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of surrealist painter René Magritte, and Brussels is commemorating the occasion with museum shows and other happenings during the month of October.

The Belgian painter and icon of surrealism lived in Brussels for much of his life and died there, in Schaerbeek, on August 16, 1967.

Brussels' art institutions have been devoting programming to Magritte since earlier in this anniversary year, but some of the biggest happenings are just getting under way, including a major exhibition devoted to artists influenced by the painter's work, the launch of a Magritte beer, and an immersion in Magritte's surrealist universe.

‘Magritte, Broodthaers & Contemporary Art’

Opening October 13, this exhibition at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium highlights Magritte's legacy through a dialogue between his works and interpretations of them by modern and contemporary artists, including Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg and Ed Ruscha.

Its main focus is a dialogue that fellow Belgian artist Marcel Broodthaers began with Magritte's work in the 1960s.

“Magritte, Broodthaers & Contemporary Art” runs through February 18.

Magritte's White Beer

In honour of Magritte 2017, the Magritte Museum has partnered with the Brasserie de la Senne to create a “100% Belgian and surreal beer.” Magritte's White Beer, according to the museum, was developed so that its characteristics ― head, nose, taste, colour ― reflect the painter's work.

The beer is set to launch October 1 and will be available as a limited edition in 33cl bottles from the café and shops at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.

View of ‘Magritte: Atomium Meets Surrealism’. ‘Atomium Meets Surrealism’

As Brussels' famous Atomium celebrates its 60th birthday, the venue has opened an immersive exhibit into Magritte's surrealist universe, with some works presented in life-size 3D. Visitors walk through the set, coming face-to-face with elements from Magritte's paintings, walking among clouds and bowler-hatted figures, with birds suspended overhead and green apples as seats.

“The Lovers,” “The Son of Man” and “The Double Secret” all get the 3D treatment, joined by screenings of a range of his paintings. The exhibit began in late September and runs for a year. ― AFP-Relaxnews