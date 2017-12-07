Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition gives Russian leader a pop-art make over (VIDEO)

Thursday December 7, 2017
11:02 AM GMT+8

MOSCOW, Dec 7 — Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen riding a brown bear in medieval armour, cuddling a puppy and dressed as Santa Claus — it’s not his latest series of publicity photos, but rather artwork at a new Moscow exhibition focussed on Russia’s leader.

A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition in Moscow December 6, 2017. — Reuters picA photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition in Moscow December 6, 2017. — Reuters picThe exhibition, dubbed SUPERPUTIN, features around 30 paintings and sculptures of the Russian leader in a variety of different styles, all of which were made by Russian artists.

In a happy accident of political theatre, the exhibition opened on the day that he announced his bid for a fourth term as Russia’s President.

The exhibition runs from today in the UMAM museum in Moscow until January 15. — Reuters

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition in Moscow December 6, 2017. — Reuters picPeople look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SUPERPUTIN’ exhibition in Moscow December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

