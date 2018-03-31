Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Super typhoon may flood one-third of central Tokyo, survey warns

Saturday March 31, 2018
Tools

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. — Reuters picFrontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. — Reuters picTOKYO, March 31 — One-third of central Tokyo could be left under water and nearly four million people affected if a super typhoon strikes the capital causing storm surges, a new study from local authorities has warned.

The Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled its first estimate of the Japanese capital’s vulnerability to damage from typhoon-related high tidal waves yesterday, as risks of storm damage continue to increase globally.

According to the report, 212 square kilometres, or one third of the capital’s central area, could be inundated to a maximum depth of 10 metres if a super typhoon creates high tidal waves.

A severe event of this type would be estimated to affect as many as 3.95 million people in the city, flooding business and entertainment districts as well as major railway stations, the local government said.

Tokyo has a population of 13.7 million people.

In particular, Tokyo’s eastern zone near Arakawa river would be flooded for more than a week if rising tidal waves at Tokyo Port break through river levees.

Based on the estimate, the Tokyo government said it plans to update evacuation measures and review how it sends warning messages to local residents.

Big storms regularly hit the Japanese archipelago, triggering landslides and floods that have often led to sizable casualties. — AFP

