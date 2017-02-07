Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Super Bowl ads score with politics (VIDEO)

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lady Gaga to open Rock in Rio music festival this yearThe Edit: Lady Gaga to open Rock in Rio music festival this year

Tech sector leads resistance to Trump travel ban (VIDEO)Tech sector leads resistance to Trump travel ban (VIDEO)

The Edit: Britney Spears asks fans to pray for niece injured in crashThe Edit: Britney Spears asks fans to pray for niece injured in crash

Israel legalises settler homes on private Palestinian landIsrael legalises settler homes on private Palestinian land

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

AirBnB showed people from different backgrounds with captions saying that ‘we all belong.’ — Reuters video screengrabAirBnB showed people from different backgrounds with captions saying that ‘we all belong.’ — Reuters video screengrabHOUSTON, Feb 7 — Super Bowl ads that generated the most reaction were those that dove headfirst into the new political climate under President Donald Trump.

Among them were Budweiser’s commercial told the story of one of its founders who immigrated to America; AirBnB showed people from different backgrounds with captions saying that “we all belong.”

84 Lumber’s ad featured a mother and daughter trying to cross the US border from Mexico. It ends with a caption saying “The will to succeed is always welcome here.” Broadcaster Fox banned the full version of it, saying it was too controversial for air, so viewers tried to watch it online, and crashed the company’s website. The company reworked the ad.

Early estimates show that viewers of this year’s Super Bowl could exceed the record 114 million who watched the game in 2015, providing a massive audience for advertisers who paid about US$5 million (RM22.1 million) for 30 seconds of air time. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline