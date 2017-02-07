Super Bowl ads score with politics (VIDEO)

AirBnB showed people from different backgrounds with captions saying that ‘we all belong.’ — Reuters video screengrabHOUSTON, Feb 7 — Super Bowl ads that generated the most reaction were those that dove headfirst into the new political climate under President Donald Trump.

Among them were Budweiser’s commercial told the story of one of its founders who immigrated to America; AirBnB showed people from different backgrounds with captions saying that “we all belong.”

84 Lumber’s ad featured a mother and daughter trying to cross the US border from Mexico. It ends with a caption saying “The will to succeed is always welcome here.” Broadcaster Fox banned the full version of it, saying it was too controversial for air, so viewers tried to watch it online, and crashed the company’s website. The company reworked the ad.

Early estimates show that viewers of this year’s Super Bowl could exceed the record 114 million who watched the game in 2015, providing a massive audience for advertisers who paid about US$5 million (RM22.1 million) for 30 seconds of air time. — Reuters