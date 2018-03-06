Sunway Lagoon is throwing a party in the dark for Earth Hour!

Sunway Lagoon’s Earth Hour Blackout Fest is happening on 24 March. — TheHive.Asia pic KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Shut your lights off and get ready for a night of music, food and lots of fun at Sunway Lagoon’s Earth Hour Blackout Fest this 24 March from 7.30pm onwards.

The event features many exciting activities such as life-size board games, inflatables and live music performances by The Impatient Sisters, RazQa, and V5!

Put your surfing skills to the test on the Flow Rider and stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes for hotel stays and park tickets.

The party gets hotter from there onwards as you’ll have the chance to feel the burn at blazing shows such as the Thumbuakar Fire Performance and Sunway Lagoon’s original production, The Tale of Mount Berapi.

Early bird tickets are available now online till 7 March at these prices:

• Tickets for group of 4 pax: RM120

• Tickets per person: RM40 — TheHive.Asia