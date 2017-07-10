Summer swimwear: Body-enhancing one pieces with a twist

The Miradonna suit by Miraclesuit featuring gold braid detailing and silhouette-enhancing paneling, showcasing at Paris's Mode City lingerie and swimwear fair (July 8-10). — Picture courtesy of Eres via AFPLONDON, July 10 — If the time or desire to sweat it out at the gym escapes you, the one piece is a winning beach-ready alternative. Check out Speedo, Eres, Unabella, Miraclesuit and Superbo's latest takes on the ultimate figure-flattering swimsuit.

Eres is a firm celeb favourite. Its fashion-forward, fuss-free cuts and chic colour palette have long enjoyed a cult following. The widely-Instagrammed ultimate luxury 'Georgia' one-piece (€445 or RM2,178) features a body-enhancing plunging neckline while the strapless “Pierre” model (€450) boasts geometric cut-outs and a tummy-concealing high waist.

Speedo has significantly upped its game in the fashion stakes. The new Sculpture line (from €67) is designed to hide a multitude of sins with soft shaping fabric, tummy control and maximum support to the bust.

Eres's geometric 'Pierre' one-piece features a flattering tummy-concealing high-waist design and on-trend cut-out detailing. — Picture courtesy of Eres via AFPFun styling: Clever colour blocking, contrasting waist bands (on the crystal gleam swimsuit) and well thought-out print placement create the illusion of a trimmer figure. The plus point? Each suit is swim trialled for over 40 hours in the water.

Look out for Speedo's one-piece capsule, inspired by the lunar eclipse taking place on the evening of August 21.

Launching next month, pieces come in 10 moonlight-inspired designs in pink, sunset orange, blue and classic black. The "Lunadream" style is ideal for women looking to enhance a smaller bust while the "Lunalustre" features a square neckline to balance the hips.

New to the swimwear scene, Houndsditch x Superbo are a one-piece label to watch. The eco-friendly collab has been a sell-out success with more pieces due to be available from yesterday onwards.

Each one of their Parisienne suits (€96) made from recycled polyester, has saved the oceans from seven plastic bottles. The design features a plunging neckline and cross-over straps to strategically draw the eye upwards and a low-cut leg, which is a bonus between waxing appointments.

New slimming label Unabella is incorporating couture-inspired lace into its latest designs which feature Unashape body sculpting technology.

A go-to for a slimmed silhouette, Miraclesuit, whose bathing suits claim to make you look “10lbs lighter in 10 seconds,” are adding metallic braid detailing and paneling to their Miradonna range. Plus-size shoppers will welcome the new head-turning curve control range. — AFP-Relaxnews