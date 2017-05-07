Summer makeup gets a ‘Solar Pop’ of radiance and exotic colour at Yves Saint Laurent

The ‘Solar Pop’ collection from Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. — Handout via AFPPARIS, May 7 — Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is lighting up summer 2017 with electric flashes of colour in a makeup collection that channels light and inspires bold colour combinations. The “Solar Pop” collection goes on sale from May 2017.

The luxury brand has concocted a makeup collection that’s perfectly in tune with summer, a season where sensuality, playfulness, carefree vibes and bright uplifting colours are the order of the day. The “Solar Pop” collection features four of YSL’s flagship products — iconic essentials — revamped for the season with exclusive packaging and colours.

Smooth, sun-kissed radiance

Summer 2017 brings a collector’s edition of Yves Saint Laurent’s “Les Sahariennes Bronzing Stones,” a bronzing palette formulated with ultra-fine pigments to smooth and illuminate skin with a natural effect. The palette comes in the shade “Fire Opal,” giving skin a light, sun-kissed glow — echoing a day in the sun — and a matte finish.

This limited-edition version comes with exclusive packaging, with a shimmering snakeskin-effect lid finished in a vivid lime green colour, contrasting with the fiery shade of the iconic YSL logo.

A pop of colour

Yves Saint Laurent stands out with this eye-catching summer collection, channelling originality with exotic shades that can be worn alone or in a variety of audacious combinations.

The brand’s “Full Metal Shadow” glossy eye colours get two new exotic shades, both with shimmering metallic effects: Gold Source is a bright shiny gold for a high-glam look and Violet Wave is a metallic purple with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe.

Another YSL classic, “Baby Doll Kiss & Blush,” brings colour to lips and cheeks in two bright new shades for summer 2017. This season’s Orange Intrépide and Mauve Aventureux are blendable and buildable for subtle or intense effects to suit the mood.

Bold colour also comes to nails, with “Laque Couture” in two new and exclusive tropical colours: Jungle Green and Jungle Orange. — AFP-Relaxnews