Summer fashion staples: The legendary bikini

Photo taken July 5, 1946 at the Molitor pool of a bather in a bikini designed by Louis Réard. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 28 ― During the summer vacation season, Relaxnews is looking at the origin, history and evolution of iconic seasonal apparel that men and/or women will be packing into their suitcases before heading off to seaside destinations The bikini is one of these essentials. From scandalous to iconic, the bikini has left its mark on the history of fashion and is now a womenswear must-have.

Origins

Representations of the bikini dating from the Antiquity show that the two-piece swimsuit has existed practically forever. However, Louis Réard is credited with inventing the modern bikini. This French engineer presented his first two-piece creations at the Piscine Molitor swimming pool in Paris in July 1946, causing a veritable scandal. Revealing women’s’ stomachs and navels for the first time, the bikini caused quite a stir in some circles, both in France and worldwide.

Success

For years, the two-piece swimsuit met with lukewarm success. While highly practical for tanning, its revealing design shocked some circles of society. It was even banned on some beaches in Europe in the late 1940s. Two things finally helped make this iconic creation a summer must-have. Celebrities ― in particular Brigitte Bardot ― were seen stepping out in bikinis on the beach, and paid holidays for workers in Europe saw the rapid development of mass tourism to seaside destinations.

From the mid-1950s, fashion designers and brands got creative with the bikini, making it an even more attractive and desirable swimwear option. From high-waist bottoms, Brazilian briefs, frilly skirt bottoms, tangas, and shaping and controlling models, to balconnet, triangle, strapless and push-up tops, the bikini has been reinterpreted in all manner of shapes and sizes over the last 70 years. Trendy spinoff styles have also arrived, like the tankini and trikini.

The bikini today

A little over 70 years since its first showing at Piscine Molitor, the bikini is now as popular as ever. It’s a fashion must-have for women heading to the beach, on vacation, as well as for day-to-day trips to the pool. That said, the one-piece swimsuit has made a big comeback in recent years, rocking new fabrics and cuts.

As worn by...

From Bella Hadid to Anna Della Russo, Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen and Josephine Skriver, all the fashion world’s hottest models, it girls, brand ambassadors and stars have been spotted posting bikini shots on Instagram, showing off the styles of the moment. From triangle tops to push-up cups, and with short-style bottoms or briefs, the various cuts, colours and details flatter the bodies and reflect the tastes of some of the world’s most beautiful women as they lounge on yachts or kick back with some beach time on a far-flung getaway before the next fashion week. ― AFP-Relaxnews