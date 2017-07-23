Summer beauty: Melt-proof cosmetics that can handle the heat

Selecting the right products can help you keep makeup in its place during hot weather. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 23 — The mercury is rising, which makes applying makeup a chore, and keeping it on even harder. Keep cool and carry on with these warm-weather beauty essentials.

Tom Ford Clutch-Size Lip Balm

A tinted lip balm makes a great alternative to lipstick in the summer, as it keeps lips soft and hydrated while providing a subtle wash of colour. This Tom Ford offering comes in six beachy shades including Neotropic, a vibrant orange that will make your tan pop. (www.tomford.com, US$36 or RM154)

Derek Lam Parfum Stick

Stick perfumes are ideal for warmer weather, as the waxy formula seals in the scent even in hot, sweaty conditions. Derek Lam launched this handbag and carry-on- friendly version of his 10 Crosby fragrance collection earlier this year. Our pick is ‘Drunk On Youth’, which combines notes of honeysuckle and crisp apple. (www.nordstrom.com, US$38)

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

This cult makeup primer has a silky, matte texture that will guard against oiliness and keep foundation looking fresh all day long. The mineral formula makes it ideal for sensitive skin types, and it even contains a broad spectrum SPF 15. (www.hourglasscosmetics.com, US$54)

Shiseido Sports BB Broad Spectrum SPF

Many women prefer to forgo heavier foundation formulas in the summer, in favor of something more sheer and natural. Shiseido’s Sports BB cream offers SPF 50 sun protection as well as a light tint for an even skin tone. The innovative formula is designed to stay put even when it’s hot and humid. (www.sephora.com, US$38)

Nyx Proof It Waterproof Eyeshadow Primer

When the temperatures rises, eyeshadows and liners are particularly prone to smudging and creasing. Keep everything where it should be by applying a swipe of this waterproof primer to your eyelids before makeup. It also intensifies the colour of your shadow. (www.nyxcosmetics.com, US$7)

Smashbox Always Sharp Waterproof Kohl Liner

It’s time to retire fussy liquid eyeliners for the season — why spend time mastering a cat-eye flick only to have it melt off as soon as you go outside? A smoky, kohl-rimmed eye makes for a sultry summer look and this waterproof pencil is just what you need to achieve it. (www.ulta.com, US$21)

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF

Combining two key summer products in one, this recently-launched aerosol spray provides broad spectrum SPF50 sun protection, while also setting makeup in place and reducing shine. The mist contains hyaluronic acid to provide lightweight protection as well as silicone powder, which is designed to blur the appearance of lines and wrinkles providing a “soft-focus” effect. (www.katesomerville.com, US$38) — AFP-Relaxnews