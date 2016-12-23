Stylescoop: TM Lewin, Clarks

Clarks Amali Opal in black suede. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — TM Lewin boasts a rich history of dressing business leaders since 1898, and its AW16 Phase 2 Collection will help you look sharp this festive season with updated versions of the brand’s iconic pieces such as the modern button-up coat shirt, the skinny-fit suit, and the Infinity Suit.

The brand is also having a festive sale this December, where shoppers can enjoy great deals such as suits at 50 per cent off, a 40 per cent discount if you purchase any three or more shirts, ties or cufflinks, and 30 per cent off if you buy any two.

Available at all TMLewin boutiques.

Terms and conditions apply.

Hot steppers

Nothing completes a festive ensemble like a pair of stylish shoes, which is why you should check out Clarks’ Autumn/Winter 2016 party collection.

Classic yet modern, the range of evening shoes features simple, clean lines combined with beautiful detailing, and comes with the brand’s iconic Cushion Plus technology (which reduces strain on the balls of your feet) for comfort that lasts from party to party.

Top picks include the slinky Curtain Crush, the Dinah Keer in dark blue snake leather, and the Amali Opal in black suede.

Available at all Clarks outlets such as at Ion Orchard, #B2-22, 2 Orchard Turn, and Suntec City, #02-461, 3 Temasek Blvd. — TODAY