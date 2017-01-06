Stylescoop: Superga, Herschel Supply Company

Superga 2750 Macrame Lame – Blue Silver. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Kickstart the new year with these shoe offerings from Superga!

Take your pick from either the Superga 2750 Satin (S$119.90/RM375.66, available in Green Mint, Beige and Rose) for its pastel hued Italian satin uppers and sleek designs coupled with the brand’s signature Superga tab on the side, or perhaps the Superga 2750 Macrame Lame (S$149.90, available in White/Gold and Blue/Silver) for its feminine metallic Lame fabric design.

Available at all Superga stores such as Wheelock Place #B2-04, VivoCity #02-73/75 and online (http://www.superga.com.sg).

Bagging rights

In case you have not heard, the Herschel Supply Company has finally opened its first Singapore freestanding store at Marina Square shopping mall.

Famed for designing stylish and quality bags, travel goods and accessories, the store currently stocks its Holiday 2016 collection, which includes must-haves such as the Strand Duffle from the Quilted Collection and the Lawson Backpack from the Surplus Collection.

Available at the Herschel Supply Company Store, #02-160, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square. — TODAY