Style icon Audrey Hepburn’s possessions to go on sale (VIDEO)

HONG KONG, Sept 2 ― Film star and style icon Audrey Hepburn has dazzled generations of fans, and now a collection of her clothes and personal items could be yours.

They're on show now in Hong Kong ahead of an auction later this month in London.

Among the items up for grabs, the clothes she wore in her most famous film, Breakfast at Tiffany's ― including the iconic Burberry trench coat and cocktail dresses, as well as the famous tiara. Hepburn's own annotated working script of the film will also be up for auction. It's expected to go for at least US$77,500 (RM331,203).

Hepburn's family says it's now time to let go of her prized possesions. ― Reuters

Three pairs of ballet pumps collected by the late actress Audrey Hepburn are displayed at an exhibition before an online sale by auction house Christie's in Hong Kong. ― Reuters pic