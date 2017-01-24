Style and sport merge for Nike’s spring/summer Tech Pack collection

Nike’s spring/ summer Tech Knit collection is a range of modern essentials that offer both style and comfort. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Nike is set to drop its second Tech Knit collection this week for the new spring/summer season.

Designed by a team of Knit experts at Nike, including Johanna Schneider, Senior Design Director of NikeWomen Sportswear, the Spring 2017 Nike Tech Pack Collection has been created to bring together a perfect balance of sport and style and offer wearers a collection of “closet staples.”

Inspired by the essentials that are found in every woman’s wardrobe, such as denim jeans, a classic white T-shirt, and a must-have leather jacket, the new collection has taken the essence of these garments and combined them with Nike Tech Knit fabric for sportswear that both fits and feel great.

“A perfect garment is defined by how it moves and interacts with the body,” explained Schneider, “Feminine silhouettes, in particular, require a balance of flattering different parts of the body, as well as making them so that the athlete doesn’t think about the garment. Perhaps even more importantly, it’s about the way the athlete feels in it.”

The collection includes the new Nike Tech Knit Pant, described as “a little more tapered, and a little bit more sophisticated” than previous versions, and a new Nike Tech Knit Tee, “a boy-cut T-shirt, feminised so it’s more of a mock neck.” The lightweight parka style Nike Tech Knit Jacket and other essentials help round out a collection of classic, modern silhouettes that can be easily worn together or on their own.

The new range has also been designed to perform as well as simply look good. The new spring collection has been designed with the season’s changeable weather in mind and includes a choice of Nike Tech Knit, Nike Tech Fleece, Tops and Tech Wovens to offer a range of styling and layering options for a “pulled together” look that offers both comfort and performance.

The Spring 2017 Nike Tech Pack Collection for men and women hits down in stores and on nike.com on January 26. — AFP-Relaxnews