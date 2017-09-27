Eighty per cent of activity tracker users stick with gadgets for at least six months, study finds

Eighty per cent of activity tracker users stick with their devices for at least six months. — Istock.com pic via AFP-RelaxnewsWASHINGTON, Sept 27 — Are activity trackers and smartwatches a sustainable solution for boosting motivation to exercise? Researchers in the USA studied user engagement levels with the digital devices, sales of which reached 19.7 million worldwide in 2016.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, analysed data from 2014-2015 for subscribers of a national health and wellness organisation.

They found that while overall activity tracker use was 1.2 per cent, it was nearly double among younger people, at 2.8 per cent to 3.1 per cent. On the other hand, only 0.1 per cent of people aged over 65 activated a device.

The majority of participants (76 per cent) used Fitbit trackers — the wearables market leader — and Apple devices were the next most common among participants (9 per cent). The study also found that most of the participants who started using activity trackers were younger and had higher incomes than those who chose not to use them.

The results showed that 80 per cent of people who started using an activity tracker or a smartwatch stuck with the device for at least six months. However, of the 0.1 per cent of older participants (over 65s) who activated a device, 90 per cent were still using it six months later.

In conclusion, the authors suggest that these new technologies could be a good means of motivating older and lower-income populations to get more active, but that more targeted engagement strategies may be required.

The study is published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. — AFP-Relaxnews