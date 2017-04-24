Last updated Monday, April 24, 2017 11:42 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Study: A little help from our friends really can help us through the tougher times of life

Monday April 24, 2017
10:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: A look at the ugly side of getting wealthyThe Edit: A look at the ugly side of getting wealthy

The Edit: Popular teen bands gain ‘mother fans’ in ChinaThe Edit: Popular teen bands gain ‘mother fans’ in China

World’s first malaria vaccine trials for Africa from 2018World’s first malaria vaccine trials for Africa from 2018

Pregnant Serena Williams tops WTA rankings once againPregnant Serena Williams tops WTA rankings once again

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A new UK study has highlighted the importance of friendships in helping people get through the more stressful periods of life. — AFP picA new UK study has highlighted the importance of friendships in helping people get through the more stressful periods of life. — AFP picLONDON, April 24 — A new UK study has highlighted the importance of friendships in helping people get through the more stressful periods of life.

Carried out by Dr Rebecca Graber from the University of Brighton during her time at the University of Leeds, the preliminary study is the first to provide long-term statistical evidence on the huge benefit of friends, and in particular best friends, on coping with and developing resilience to stress.

The study included 185 adults, with 75 completing the study’s questionnaires and assessments on psychological resilience, best friendship quality, coping behaviours and self-esteem.

Participants then completed the same assessments again one year later, to see how the quality of best friend relationships had affected resilience to stress during this period.

The results showed that best friendships had a protective effect against stress, helping to develop psychological resilience in adults, although how still remains unclear.

The findings also support research published last year by Dr Graber, which found that best friendships can help develop resilience to stress in socioeconomically vulnerable children. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline