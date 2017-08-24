Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Students, teachers use 6,080 bottle caps to make Jalur Gemilang, Sarawak flag

Thursday August 24, 2017
06:04 PM GMT+8

Students and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat Jalan Astana used 6,080 bottle caps to make the Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags. — Bernama picStudents and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat Jalan Astana used 6,080 bottle caps to make the Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags. — Bernama picKUCHING, Aug 24 — In an effort to boost the spirit of patriotism and a love for the country in conjunction with National Day 2017, students and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat Jalan Astana here will make the Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags out of plastic bottle caps.

Its headmaster Assahari Ally Hussein said from June to July this year, 61,322 bottle caps were collected by the school’s Parents-Teachers’ Association for the first ever programme.

“Of these, 3,040 will be used to make the Jalur Gemilang and the same number for the Sarawak flag, both measuring 1.2 x 2.4 metres,” he told reporters at a pre-National Day event at the school today.

Assahari said 50 students and five teachers would be involved in making the flags within one week. — Bernama

