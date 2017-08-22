Students design solar-powered car to help Egypt’s disabled (VIDEO)

The team behind the three-wheeled vehicle is a group of engineering students from Cairo's Helwan University. — Reuters video screengrabCAIRO, Aug 22 — Disabled Egyptians could have their horizons expanded by a solar-powered vehicle.

It's operated by remote control and solar panels on the roof charge the battery-powered motor.

And its top speed is 55 km per hour, making it a speedy option for those who usually travel in wheelchairs.

“We made something that he can use personally and he can control it easily. Everything can be done by hand. There is an emergency system that he can use to manoeuvre if the electricity goes out or if anything happens to the battery,” explains Mechanical Engineering student and team member, Ghofran Sayyed.

They hope to give people with disabilities a sense of independence at an affordable price.

“You have to make something like this so they can go to their jobs or other places far away for errands. When a vehicle like this is made, that goes at a reasonable speed which can be on the road with other cars and tuk tuks and that's a good thing for them. It breaks their emotional barrier and at the same time, they are given the chance to be part of the community,” says team member, Mohamed Mamdouh.

For now the student team are working on perfecting the prototype, and are hopng to raise enough funds to build a consumer model, fit for the streets of Cairo. — Reuters