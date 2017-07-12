Stuart Weitzman gives Gigi Hadid a hair makeover

Gigi Hadid rocks over-the-knee boots and a new, faux-crop in Stuart Weitzman’s latest fall campaign. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, July 12 — The millennial supermodel and one half of fashion’s most followed sister act rocks a cool, new crop in Stuart Weitzman’s AW 2017 designer footwear campaign. Fans of Hadid’s naturally sunkissed, long blonde hair can rest assured though as it turns out she didn’t actually go for the chop.

Gigi is the face of yet another high-profile fashion campaign. No surprises there, but the fact that her hair owns the campaign by Stuart Weitzman, is indeed head-turning news.

In the black and white photographs, shot by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino, the model takes on a whole new look, capped in a Shay Ashual wig with a sweeping fringe that obscures her famed tousled golden locks and has people asking: Did she or didn’t she?

Gigi’s stylish faux-pixie, inspired by Jean Seberg’s character in the 1960s French movie classic Breathless, puts a chic and modern twist on her fourth consecutive campaign for the shoe designer who has been dubbed the ‘master of mid-market glamour.’

Stuart Weitzman’s latest Instagram posts reveal the fiery copper shade of his leading lady’s faux hairdo:

Gigi. A post shared by Stuart Weitzman (@stuartweitzman) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Gigi’s smart casual campaign wardrobe features a crisp white shirt, layered pieces and a simple trench.

The campaign’s deconstructed styling provides a sharp contrast to Stuart Weitzman’s sleek iconic stretch over-the-knee Tiemodel boot and Cling ankle boot, featuring stiletto heels which fit Gigi like a glove.

These designs are available for sale and pre-order on www.stuartweitzman.com along with Weitzman’s popular lowland, midland and highland above-the-knee models in suede and stretch leather.

The international advertising campaign will launch in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. — AFP-Relaxnews