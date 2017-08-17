Stress levels rise with increased pollution, study shows (VIDEO)

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 — New research posits that increased stress hormones from long-term exposure to pollution are connected to conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Scientists at China's Fudan University placed 55 students in two groups with functioning and malfuctioning air purifiers inside student dormitories in Shanghai. They observed them over 12 days before swapping the purifiers, then tracked the students for another nine days.

People wear protective masks near the Bund during a polluted day in Shanghai January 19, 2016. — Reuters picStudents exposed to dirtier air had increased stress hormones, blood sugar, high blood pressure, poor response to insulin and other ailments, Reuters reported, citing the study. All of these can result in cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.

Students in the group with cleaner air which meant exposure to only half the amount of pollution were all found to have had a reduction in stress levels.

The study was published this month in the journal Circulation. — Reuters