Story of a bride and nine bachelors in French artist’s recreation of ‘Le Grand Verre’

‘The Bride Stripped Bare By Her Bachelors’ installation by French artist Bruno Tanquerel. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 — When artist Marcel Duchamp unveiled Le Grand Verre, consisting two panes of glass with lead foil, fuse wires and even dust sandwiched between, it baffled observers.

The large artwork, created between 1915 and 1923, stands over nine feet tall and was originally named The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, Even but is more popularly known as Le Grand Verre or The Large Glass for obvious reasons.

The “bride” was represented by a weird mess of wires on the top pane while the “nine bachelors” were outlines of clothes that appeared to be hanging from a clothesline. Underneath the bachelors is a cylindrical contraption that looks like a bicycle.

In a homage to Duchamp, French artist Bruno Tanquerel reinterpreted The Bride Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors, even using clothes, LED lighting and bicycle parts.

The story of the installation is a simple one, that of nine bachelors vying for this one woman to be their bride.

Tanquerel’s work similarly is in two tiers, the “bride” on top represented by a nightgown lit with blue lights while the “nine bachelors” are in the lower tier represented by white tuxedo shirts but lit with changing red, yellow and orange lights.

French artist Bruno Tanquerel with his drawing that was created in 1982 based on French matchmaking advertisements. — Picture by K.E. OoiBelow the “bachelors” are bicycle parts arranged artistically, as a representation of Duchamp’s mechanical apparatus.

“I used bicycle parts to link to Duchamp’s artwork,” Tanquerel said in an interview with the Malay Mail Online.

He explained that the top tier is the bride because in reality women have always been on top, and are the most important in any society.

“This is the world as it is… women are always the most important, they are the ones to give birth while the men, they are merely sowing seeds, like flowers, it can blow away in the wind but women, they carry life and bring life into the world, so they are always at the top,” he explained.

He used only blue lighting for the bride; it pulsates like a heartbeat to represent an infinity of love while the colourful lights for the bachelors show men’s limitations in life.

“The pulsating light of the bride… when viewed from a certain angle, it represents the human heart, beating to a rhythm… in short, it is about love and feelings of the heart,” he said.

French artist Bruno Tanquerel drew his own interpretations using words from French match-making advertisements. — Picture by K.E. OoiThe whole installation hangs above an air well in China House at its art space on the first floor and is best viewed at night when the lights make the whole thing that much more magical.

Along with the installation, some of Tanquerel’s other works are also displayed in the art gallery; Lek are a pair of similar pictures which have been given different treatments.

“This is a portrait of a Chinese lady who was my guide in Thailand, and I re-worked the painting with a computer to come up with a different effect for these two pieces,” he said.

The resulting artwork is printed in small pieces, covered in plastic and then pieced together using wires to create a mosaic of sorts. Tanquerel added that the effect is reminiscent of fashion designer Paco Rabanne’s metallic dresses.

One portrait is in black and white while the other is rendered in colour; due to the variation in colours, the effects are different, especially when viewed from different angles.

“I am also displaying some of my never-exhibited-before works here to put up something different just for this month in conjunction with George Town Festival,” he said.

‘Lek’ are a pair of similar pictures which have been given different treatments by French artist Bruno Tanquerel. — Picture by K.E. OoiThese are two black and white pieces drawn on long pieces of canvas of different types of people with actual excerpts from matchmaking advertisements in French.

“Each portrait and drawing is a representation of what was mentioned in the advertisement or related to it,” he said.

The chairs

Arranged artfully on the floor space of the gallery, as if complementing Tanquerel’s artworks, is a collection of antique chairs.

Oriental antique benches and chairs are piled up next to Tanquerel’s portrait of a Chinese woman while one hangs upside down along the hallway to the main gallery space.

A row of the antique chairs of various shapes and sizes, from small rattan ones to an old wooden barber chair, are arranged in a row on a platform.

“I’ve put the chairs on a platform so that they don’t distract from the artworks on the walls and the artworks don’t distract from the beauty of the chairs,” Tanquerel said.

Although it feels like the chairs are part of Tanquerel’s exhibition, they are actually not. The chairs are curated by Zed of The Gilded Lion Antiques and Art Gallery. Displayed this way, the chairs become an art installation.

Antique oriental chairs are piled up around Bruno Tanquerel’s portraits of Asian women. — Picture by K.E. Ooi“This is one of the most interesting exhibitions China House has ever hosted,” said Narelle McMurtrie of China House.

“Both artists like to live on the edge and don’t conform to stereotypes… and that’s the secret of this collaboration.”

Zed’s collection of old black and white press photos, etchings, drawings and European posters dating back to the 70s and 80s is also on display.

This unique exhibition that combines antique furniture and French art is on at China House from now until September 5. Admission is free.