Steve J. & Yoni P. bring K-pop vibes to new MAC Cosmetics collection

‘A Killing Smile’ lipstick from the MAC and Steve J. & Yoni P. Collection. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 28 — MAC Cosmetics has teamed with Korean fashion design duo Steve J. & Yoni P. for a makeup collection inspired by the South Korean capital Seoul. With cheeky pop-art graphics, sporty themes and plenty of vibrant colour, the collection will be available from June online and in selected stores.

The collabs keep coming thick and fast from MAC Cosmetics, bringing unique inspirations to the brand’s collections. After pairing with EnjoyPhoenix, Taraji P. Henson and Mariah Carey, the internationally renowned makeup brand has stepped into the colourful streetwear world of the Korean duo Steve J. & Yoni P.

Known for their fanciful pop-art, almost cheeky style, designers Steve J. & Yoni P. have created a makeup collection for MAC that’s big on warm neutrals and joyful pinks. The collection gets graphic packaging with sporty inspirations and K-pop nuances, drawn directly from Seoul street style.

The collection includes four lipsticks in neon pink, bright pink-red, bold orange-red and peachy nude shades, as well as a black mascara, a glossy pearly white eye colour and two eyeshadow duos — “Dazzleshadow Midnight Fever”, featuring glittery black and shimmery black shades, and “Touch me Baby”, with a golden brown and a frosty pink. A lip and cheek palette has six shades to experiment with and there are two separate powder blushes. A makeup bag and brushes complete the collection.

“To us, MAC’s synonymous with Yoni’s signature black eyeliner, so we wanted to base the packaging design on her iconic look. The graphics of the components and makeup bag speak articulately to the existing street style in Seoul. MAC helped us to echo our own character and lifestyle to develop the mood of our products and product selection. With pinks and peach shades for the lips and cheek, we went a little smokier to complete the eye, balancing a feminine vibe mixed with sporty hints,” says Steve Jung and Yoni Pai.

The collection goes on sale from June online and in selected stores. — AFP-Relaxnews