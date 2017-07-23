Step out in style with Yoke & Theam’s latest collection

Go from day to night with these two-way kitten heels from Yoke & Theam. — Pictures courtesy of Yoke and TheamKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Homegrown shoe label Yoke & Theam has unveiled their Spring/Summer 2017 collection of shoes and sandals; think versatile looks, comfort and street cred.

Started by sisters Yokie Theam and Yoke Sin Theam, they are well known for their unique looking chunky sandals and strappy platforms in a mix of colours and textures. Each of their shoes are handmade by local craftsmen.

Look for these scuba-inspired Marina shoes for the ultimate comfort.This season, enjoy the Emily and Emma shoes that come with detachable shoelaces. Lace them up for a fun night out with the girls or wear them to the office by removing the sneaker inspired laces.

The Emily has kitten heels while Emma uses block heels. Available in bubblegum pink and sleek jet-black, the shoes also come with two sets of bi-colour (pink and white) laces for you to mix and match.

The latest addition is the shiny looking Hayley. The shoes is all about breaking conformity and standing out from the crowd. Available in two colour variants, the Hayley has metallic detailing, coloured pinstripes and double-strap uppers with contrasting geometric florals.

The Hayley will be open for pre-orders this August.

The Hayley flatforms are streetwear meets high fashion.Also new in the collection is the Marina, a scuba-inspired footwear fashioned from neoprene. The material that is used in diving gear gives the wearer a more snug fit.

Wide criss-cross straps also add comfort. The footbed of the shoe also has spongy dots that cushion and massage your tired feet. The Marina is available in matte black and marine blue.

Shop for the shoes at www.yokentheam.com and Robinsons, The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, Kuala Lumpur.