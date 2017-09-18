Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Step inside Alexis Mabille’s bathroom

Monday September 18, 2017
10:16 AM GMT+8

Bathroom manufacturer Jacob Delafon invited French fashion designer Alexis Mabille to create his own signature bathroom. — AFP picBathroom manufacturer Jacob Delafon invited French fashion designer Alexis Mabille to create his own signature bathroom. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 18 — Bathroom manufacturer Jacob Delafon has invited French fashion designer Alexis Mabille to create the bathroom of his dreams.

This new collaboration sees fashion designer Alexis Mabille step out of his studio and into the world of bathroom design for Jacob Delafon.

For his first foray into bathrooms, the designer has created a suite comprising a bathtub, a shower, a basin unit, accessories and taps.

Inspired by the French-style art of ablutions, Alexis Mabille’s suite and accessories are showcased among “Rose Paris” pink walls and gray/taupe alcoves.

In terms of materials, marble and gold take centre stage — notably Calacatta — a white marble with gray veins, seen here with a matte finish. The bathroom maker states that all pieces in stone — bath, shower and sink — are crafted from single blocks.

The taps and the arched structure of the shower are gilded with fine gold, and details on the bathroom’s taps and accessories take inspiration from 19th-century Japanese sword guards. — AFP-Relaxnews

